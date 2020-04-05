COVID-19: FG’s first batch of medical supplies arrives from Turkey onboard Air Peace

Air Peace airline has conveyed the Federal Government’s first batch of medical supplies in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and for the treatment of those who are infected and have been flown into the country.

This is just as the airline is expected to also leave for China Monday to bring another batch of medical supplies for the Federal Government from China on Monday night is Boeing 777 -5NBVE-ER

Air Peace aircraft, Boeing 777 with registration number, 5N-BWI which took delivery of the medical aids, landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from Istanbul, Turkey on Saturday night.

Information gathered indicated that the flight left Nigeria early Saturday for the seven hours flight to Turkey and was able to lift the supplies and returned to Nigeria before midnight.

According to a source, who said the medical supplies were the first batch of the medical supplies from the Federal Government, also hinted of plans by the same airline to depart Nigeria for Beijing, China on Monday to fly in other medical supplies into the country.

“Air Peace will also deliver other supplies for the federal government. It will leave for Beijing on Monday for 15 hours non-stop flight to China with its B777-ER with registration number 5N-BE,” the source said.

Commenting on the development, the Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Mrs. Toyin Olajide on behalf of the airline, gave kudos to the federal government for its efforts to rid the coronavirus disease from Nigeria, noting that the Nigerian government was way ahead of some countries in the fight against the virus, which is devastating mankind.

“The management of Air Peace commends the federal government for being proactive in the preparation for emergencies, preventing the spread of the virus and also providing the kits and other medical equipment for the treatment of those infected by the pandemic. This shows that the government is ready to fight this disease and it is even more prepared than the governments of some of the advanced nations in the measures and strategies adopted to eradicate the virus,” Olajide said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE