JUST IN: FUD appoints Abdulkarim Muhammad as new Vice-Chancellor

THE governing council of the Federal University, Dutse (FUD) has announced the appointment of Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Muhammad as new Vice-chancellor of the institution.

The Chairman of the University Governing council, Alhaji Ahmad Alti said the appointment of the new Vice-chancellor followed the expiration of the tenure of the present Vice-Chancellor, Professor Fatima Batulu Muktar who came on board since February, 10 2012.

Alhaji Ahmed Alti explained the governing council of the university constituted a selection committee after advertising the position and 36 people applied.

ALSO READ: Mob sets three trailers ablaze over killing of baby

“The selection committee screened and interviewed the candidates, and the selected winners of the first, second and third position emerged through a voting process by the members of the governing council of the institution, ” Alti emphasis.

The governing council chairman said “the just selected and appointed Vice-Chancellor will takeover from professor Fatima Batul mukhtar after the confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The new Vice-Chancellor was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic services of the university.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE