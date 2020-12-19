Mob sets three trailers ablaze over killing of baby

Some angry people on Friday night set ablaze three articulated vehicles belonging to Dangote company for allegedly killing a baby as the mother of the child and the Okada rider escaped death in Lokoja.

According to an eye witness’ account, one of the articulated vehicles ram into the commercial motorcycle rider along Ganaja road at about 10 pm on Friday.

The source added that while the woman and the Okada rider were able to escape, the woman’s baby was unlucky as the baby fell from her back and then crushed by the vehicle.

According to the source, the mother and the Okada rider are presently receiving treatment and in stable condition.

Speaking with newsmen, the Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Edeh said if not for the timely intervention of the Police, more havoc would have been done to the Dangote trailers.

He said the command has however brought the situation under control.

The incident has however created a heavy gridlock on the Ganaja road, a road leading to the Eastern part of the country.

The suffering of motorists is equally made worse by the coming Yuletide, as many people are on their way home for the Christmas.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE