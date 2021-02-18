Matawalle calls on Nigerians to disregard ‘Not all bandits are criminals’ attributed to him

Governor Bello Matawallen of Zamfara State has called on Nigerians to disregard the story carried by an online medium that he said ‘Not all bandits are criminals’.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Zailani Bappa on Thursday disclosed, ‘Indeed, His Excellency was at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday to brief Mr President on the security situation in the state.

“He also granted a short interview with the press crew at the villa, the statement declared.

In that interview, he tried to make clear his known and the popular view that not all Fulani are criminals.

“He went on to explain the injustices meted on them such as rustling their cattle as reasons that pushed them to criminality.

“If indeed he mentioned the word Bandits instead of Fulani, then it was an inadvertent mistake as common sense dictates that banditry cannot at any time be justified as a non-criminality.

“We wish to call on all Nigerians who come across this story to disregard the message as that is not at all what His Excellency meant to say nor the kind of message he wanted to portray.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Matawalle calls on Nigerians Matawalle calls on Nigerians

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Matawalle calls on Nigerians Matawalle calls on Nigerians

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE