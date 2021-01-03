JUST IN: Ex-UNILAG VC, Oye Ibidapo-Obe, dies of suspected COVID-19 complications

Former Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe is dead. He died on Sunday in Lagos of suspected COVID-19 complications.

Both UNILAG branch Chairman of THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr Dele Ashiru and Personal Assistant to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professsor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Mr A.O. Bolarinwa, confirmed the death of the professor of Systems Engineering.

Though they said the were not sure of the cause of his death, unconfirmed sources including the UNILAG alumni group Whatsaap platform said the professor died of COVID-19 complications.

The platform read: “With great sadness, we announce the passing unto glory a very distinguished alumnus and a past Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, who died this evening from complications of COVID-19.

“We pray that his soul rests in peace and the Lord comfort his family and all of us he left behind.”

Professor Ibidapo-Obe retired from UNILAG about two years ago after reaching the mandatory 70 years retirement age and was said to have moved to his Lekki home same year.

He was also a former Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State and President of Nigeria Academy of Science.

Until his death, he was the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of Crawford University, Igbesa, Ogun State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 5,571 fresh COVID-19 infections which is now the highest weekly cases the country has ever recorded, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

JUST IN: Ex-UNILAG VC, Oye Ibidapo-Obe, dies of suspected COVID-19 complications

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…

JUST IN: Ex-UNILAG VC, Oye Ibidapo-Obe, dies of suspected COVID-19 complications