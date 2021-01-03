Orphans trained, empowered by UK-based NGO in Bauchi

Selected orphans in Bauchi State have been trained and empowered in different skills to enable them to live a life of self-dependence even after they must have left the orphanage to live a normal life.

The selected children were trained and equipped by a UK-based non-governmental organization, Khairos Initiative from the Cornerstone Orphanage, Yelwa, Bauchi and were trained in carpentry, tailoring, make-up artists and hairdressing.

While speaking at the closing ceremony of the skill acquisition program on Sunday, Founder of the NGO, Ije McDougall, said that she was motivated to train and empower the children because of her desire to affect lives positively especially the orphaned children in order to make them self-reliant.

Ije McDougal said that: “This is an orphanage and they are used to people coming to give them fish but what I noticed is that they are not used to people coming to teach them how to fish. The idea is that we are empowering them so that they can pay it forward so that they can also train the other children.”

She added that: “We empowered 15 of the orphans, we asked them to choose what they are passionate about so that they can take it seriously. We don’t know where that big break is going to come from and it is obvious that they all want to go to school and become great in life but we don’t know where it will start. This could be what will give them the big break in life.”

She also charged the beneficiaries not to waste the knowledge they have acquired and the items they were given but to put them into effective use in order to make life better for themselves and the immediate community.

While responding to the kind gesture, founder of the orphanage, Joel Jijingi, commended Khairos Initiative for the gesture, saying that the NGO has always supported them.

He said that “Khairos Initiative an NGO founded in the United Kingdom by Ije McDougall, has been very supportive to us. Last year, they gave us food for six months and they gave us a wonderful Christmas treat making us happy.”

Joel Jijingi added that “this year, they stepped it up, they gave us Christmas dresses and eventually, the came and celebrated the Christmas with us. They’ve actually been taking care of this home and we are grateful to God for them because we know what it takes to sew clothes for over 50 orphans, that is not easy.”

He further expressed happiness that, “they also trained the children in tailoring, carpentry and other skills and empowered them. It is a very wonderful thing and we feel very honoured. There is nothing as good as putting smiles on the faces of orphans and you can see that the whole place is charged with smiles and happiness and this goes to show that the children are very happy.”

He then called on other wealthy individuals in the country to rise up to the challenge of helping those in need particularly orphaned and vulnerable children stressing that “it is not that we don’t have the resources, we have them. If only they can just put a smile on poor neighbours who are in need with the resources they have, it will be wonderful.”

Hanna Amos, one of the beneficiaries, said that the gesture has changed her life and, “I feel excited and happy and I am speechless. Through this make-up, many people have become great, famous and rich and I am hoping that one day, I will also be like them.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…