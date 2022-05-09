(JUST IN): Again, ASUU extends strike by 12 weeks

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has extended its rollover strike by another 12 weeks, over the failure of the Federal Government to implement agreements reached with the union.

ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke confirmed the extension of the on Monday in Abuja, while featuring on Raypower FM political platform.

This was the resolution of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of ASUU held in Abuja on Sunday.

Osodeke who accused the Minister of Labour and Employment of stopping ASUU members’ salaries, but approved payment for other unions in the university, who are also on strike, insisted government would not use hunger to force lecturers to go back to class.

He said ASUU is extending its action because the government has refused to address its demands and has also stopped talking with the Union.

Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba said it does not make sense for lecturers to continue receiving salaries, without working.





Details later …

