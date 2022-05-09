2023: Emefiele sues INEC, AGF, APC over presidential ambition

Latest News
By Sunday Ejike - Abuja
persistent fall of naira, CBN has disbursed N948bn,, CBN's approach to monetary policy, RT200 FX programme, CBN to support investors, CBN disburses N927.94bn to over 4.5m smallholder farmers, CBN retains benchmark interest , Bankers promise easy access to credit in 2022, How saboteurs laundered DTA, CBN inspects Blue line, Nigeria’s payment system attracted, CBN denies plans, CBN governor leads $2m , Textile industry produced, CBN creates N500bn non-oil, Cryptocurrency threatens security, CBN transfer operators, National MFBs capital, COVID-19, CBN, healthcare, Nigeria
Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

The governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and three others before a Federal High Court in Abuja seeking enforcement of his right to contest the 2023 Presidential election without resigning from his current position.

In his suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/610/2022 filed on his behalf by a Constitutional lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, (SAN,) has been fixed for hearing today, by 12 noon

Judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, who is handling the suit fixed 12 noon time to hear the

along with two other matters.

As of the time of filling this report, Emefiele’s supporters are already in court, in large numbers to witness the proceedings proceedings.

Details later

You might also like
Latest News

Supreme Court has cleared civil servants to participate in politics, Falana tells FG

Latest News

Awolowo’s patronal service holds today

Latest News

Presidential Race: Odds against Adesina

Latest News

Arthur Nzeribe dies at 83, Uzodimma mourns

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More