2023: Emefiele sues INEC, AGF, APC over presidential ambition

The governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and three others before a Federal High Court in Abuja seeking enforcement of his right to contest the 2023 Presidential election without resigning from his current position.

In his suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/610/2022 filed on his behalf by a Constitutional lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, (SAN,) has been fixed for hearing today, by 12 noon

Judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, who is handling the suit fixed 12 noon time to hear the

along with two other matters.

As of the time of filling this report, Emefiele’s supporters are already in court, in large numbers to witness the proceedings proceedings.

Details later