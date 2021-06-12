June 12: Shops, business centres shut as Ekiti residents stay indoors

In what appears like apprehension and fear of being attacked, many residents of Ado-Ekiti and other cities in the state stayed indoors on a day marking the June 12 democracy day.

Also, business activities suffered partial paralysis, as most of the shops and business premises were under lock and key.

This could not be unconnected with the threats of the planned protests by groups and some Civil Society Organisations to ventilate their anger about increasing poverty, hunger, bad governance and insecurity in the country.

When our Correspondent moved around the state capital, it was discovered that the situation degenerated to a point that only a few commercial motorcyclists and drivers, who were fond of hitting the streets and major roads en masse before 6:00 am resumed for work.

However, it was noticed that a large number of combined forces of the police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Amotekun Corps and soldiers were seen manning strategic positions at the popular Fajuyi junction, the venue of most protests in the state capital.

As of 1 pm, only a few commercial drivers and cyclists were seen on the ever-busy Ajilosun-Ijigbo-Basiri and Fajuyi-Adebayo routes plying their trades, with few premises opened for business transactions.

The Oja Oba and the Irona markets as well as other market centred suffered a similar fate, as only a few people were on guard to transact businesses with the people.

At Ereguru, Okesa, Okeyinmi and Ijigbo areas, which were the commercial hub of the Igbo traders, a handful of them reported for duties and they only opened their shops when customers beckoned.

One of the Igbo traders, Anthony Ehibe, said the situation could not be unconnected with the threats by some groups to hold protest in Ekiti and clash with the security agencies.

Also, an Okada rider, Ibrahim Omodara, said his colleagues decided to stay away due to signal that those planning to protest might end up turning violent, saying abstinence was to prevent them from being entangled in the web of crisis.

According to Mr Johnson Akinleye, there have been messages across social media during the need for people to stay away from the streets on June 12 as violence might break out.

He told Tribune Online that this development created tension in the town to the extent that many people were seen on Friday night in the market in panic buying of food items.

However, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Babatunde Mobayo ordered the deployment of additional operatives to complement the existing ones in all strategic points in the State.

Mobayo, in a statement by the Command’s Spokesman, ASP Sunday Abutu, implored all residents to go about their lawful businesses without apprehension, while celebrating the June 12 democracy day.

He clarified that there wasn’t any restriction of movement as being bandied around, urging the people to discountenance the rumour of sit -down -at -home order.

The CP said, “The CP advises everyone to shy away from any act that could jeopardize the efforts of the security operatives in ensuring the safety of lives and properties of the citizens.

“As anyone found compromising the security will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

