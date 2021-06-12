June 12: PDP members decamp to APC in Kwara

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State on Saturday welcomed thousands of members of the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the fold of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The governor received the decampees at a ceremony organised to celebrate June 12 and Democracy Day in Ilorin.

The decampees included a former presidential candidate of the defunct Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Alhaji Ganiyu Galadima and 16 former local government chairmen in the state who were elected on the PDP’s platform.

The governor, who restated his commitment to good governance and grassroots development, said that over 400,000 Kwarans have registered in the ongoing APC membership revalidation and registration exercise.

Also speaking at the event, the APC chairman in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, put the number of the PDP and other parties’ members that decamped to his party at Saturday event at 3,500.

He said the decampees decided to join the APC because they were impressed by the outstanding performance of Governor Abdulrazaq.

One of the decampees, Ganiyu Galadima, said that “I am now a member of APC in Kwara and Nigeria. My reasons for decamping to APC are more than 10 but for purposes of time, I will dwell on three. First, in 2019, our party, the deregistered Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) supported President Muhammadu Buhari for his election bid. We also came to Kwara state and supported the APC.

“Another reason is the attitude of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq towards governance. His commitment is very high and his approach to governance is unrivalled in the history of the state. For the first time, we have a governor that works for 24 hours. It is a good legacy. It is enough motivation to attract people to support him. That is the reason why the governor is popular in the state. The third reason is his commitment to infrastructural development”.

Former chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON ) in the state, Joshua Omokanye, said that “All the 16 former chairmen under the auspices of the PDP are officially decamping to APC. This also

includes former councillors, supervisory councillors and vice-chairmen. We had done it at our various wards in our local governments. We are decamping because we love APC and we love the state governor for what he has been doing since he entered the government.”

