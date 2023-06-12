The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), has commemorated the progress and resilience of Nigerian democracy.

CDD said 30 years after the annulled June 12, 1993 elections and the first democracy day after the 7th consecutive transition of power between civilian governments, today is an opportunity to reflect on the progress, challenges, and the collective responsibility we bear in advancing and strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

A statement signed by the Director of CDD, Idayat Hassan, said June 12 serves as a reminder of Nigeria’s commitment to democratic values and principles that form the foundation of the nation.

“It symbolises the aspirations of the Nigerian people for a just, inclusive, and accountable society. It also serves as a reminder to recognise how far Nigeria has evolved as a nation in ensuring the sustenance of government of the people, by the people, and for the people. The 2023 election cycle is proof of the maturing of Nigeria’s democracy.

“As an organisation dedicated to promoting democracy and good governance, CDD fully recognizes the importance of citizen participation, transparency, and the protection of human rights in building a strong democratic nation. We are equally aware of the persistent challenges that require our attention and collective efforts.

These challenges, including corruption, politically motivated violence, inadequate political representation, socio-economic disparities, denial of citizens’ rights to perform their civic duty and limited access to essential services remain obstacles to the full realisation of Nigeria’s democratic potential”, the statement said.

CDD however, commended the sheer resilience and bravery of Nigerians in advancing democratic ideals despite various challenges.

CDD also called on all Nigerians, government institutions, civil society organisations, and the private sector to recommit themselves not only to the ideals of democracy, but also towards the strengthening of democratic institutions, promoting accountability, protecting human rights, and fostering an environment where every citizen’s voice is heard and valued.

“CDD remains dedicated to the core values of promoting democracy and good governance. In the march towards democratic consolidation, this Centre will therefore continue to collaborate with stakeholders, raise awareness, and drive meaningful change towards Nigeria’s democratic stability and the betterment of our nation,” the statement added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE