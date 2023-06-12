The Democracy Day celebration in parts of Plateau State on Monday turned into a day of mourning for communities in Barakin-Ladi and Riyom local government areas of the state, following the killing of about twenty-one people, including a clergyman, by the rampaging Fulani terrorists.

According to a statement by the Beron Youth Moulders Association (BMY) signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, 21 people were killed and several others injured on Sunday during coordinated attacks by Fulani militias on residents of Rim, Jol, and Kwi communities of Riyom LGA, as well as Gana-Ropp community in Barkin Ladi LGA.

The statement further pointed out that in Gana-Ropp, the clergyman, Reverend Nicodemus Kim, with the Church of Christ in Nations, was attacked at about 8 p.m. at home, with the militias opening fire on him.

“It is a great concern that these communities, especially Rim, Jol, and Kwi, have come under attack several times in the last two weeks, yet Sunday’s attack went on for hours without the intervention of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven-OPSH,” the statement said.

“More worrisome is the fact that Mahanga, which is the base of those terrorizing these communities, is known, yet no effort has been made by security personnel to raid the place. Also, for over a decade now, the Special Task Force in the state has not addressed these killings.”

The Association thereby condemned the coordinated attacks and other forms of provocation meted out on innocent people of the Plateau since the 2023 General Elections.

It, therefore, called on the new administration both at the federal and state levels to come up with new strategies to address the security situation in the country, particularly in Plateau State, where security personnel must also wake up to their statutory responsibility to safeguard lives and property.

The BYM equally calls on the Berom nation to remain calm and law-abiding in all these but must explore every avenue to defend their communities.

When contacted, the spokesman of Plateau State Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, confirmed the unfortunate incident, adding that the command, led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka, was at the scene of the unfortunate incident for an assessment of the situation.

He added that the men of the command have been drafted to the affected communities.

