Jos DISCO gets new managing director

The Board of Directors of Jos Electricity Distribution PLC has appointed Engr. Hashim Ibrahim Bakori as the Managing Director of the electricity outfit.

Bakori, a consummate engineer with a reservoir of knowledge of the energy sector is a veteran in the electricity industry having spent most of his years in Nigerian Electricity Power Authority (NEPA) and Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

According to a statement signed by the Head Corporate Communications Friday Adakole Elijah, the new Managing Director who assumed duty on Monday, August 10, 2020, promised to reposition the company for efficient service delivery in such a manner that would be profitable to the stakeholders (investors, staff, customers etc).

Consequently, Bakori said his attention would be focused on the reduction of ATC & C losses via the instrumentality of performance tracking and evaluation, customers tariff reclassification to reflect the reality of energy consumption by customers, customers enumeration, energy accounting and audit through aggressive metering, re-engagement of all runaway customers back to the grid, and provision of quality service amongst others.

The chief executive officer who expressed optimism about the achievability of his programmes urged staff of the company to redouble their efforts towards optimization of their services.

Bakori, who hitherto acted briefly as the Managing Director of the company in 2015, promised to prioritise staff welfares such as job security and conducive working environment, called on staff to eschew all sorts of vices, rumour-mongering and backbiting, stressing that management under his watch would not tolerate indolence, non–performance, dereliction of duty as well as truancy from staff.

He, therefore, sued for cooperation and understanding of staff to enable the company meets statutory performance target that would ultimately translate to profit-making, adding that: “Our doors are open to suggestions and any out-of-the-box initiative that will move the company forward.”

