By: Joseph Inokotong & Kehinde Akintola

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila have commiserated with former Abia State Governor and Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on the death of his wife, Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu, who passed on at the age of 61.

Dr. Jonathan expressed deep sadness over the news of the death of Mrs. Kalu, describing her as a diligent woman who touched and changed lives through her exemplary behavior and pleasant personality.

In a condolence message to Senator Kalu, the former President noted that the demise of the former First Lady of Abia State “is a painful loss that has created a vacuum in the family and in the hearts of loved ones.”

He stated further: “The death of a spouse is quite disheartening because of the sad reality of losing a partner who had been part of you all the way and played an important role in your progress and accomplishments in life. Please be comforted by the fact that she lived a fulfilling life, having served God and humanity to the best of her abilities.”

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, on his part, said he received the news of her passing with shock.

Gbajabiamila noted that losing one’s wife is a very painful experience, and he prayed to God to give the Orji Uzor Kalu family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Hon. Gbajabiamila equally prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Mrs Kalu.

