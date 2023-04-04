Bola Badmus

In a recent incident, operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) demonstrated their swift response to an emergency, rescuing 10 victims of a severe accident at the Adeniji Adele junction inward Obalende by 3rd Mainland Bridge.

According to LASTMA’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, the accident involved a lone commercial Mazda bus with registration no IKJ 969 YA, which lost control due to over-speeding and subsequently somersaulted, leaving its 10 passengers with severe injuries.

Adejunwon Olalekan, also known as Bravo 1, who led the rescue operations, confirmed the preliminary investigation’s findings. He revealed that the victims were promptly rushed to Marina General Hospital for urgent medical attention by LASTMA personnel.

Meanwhile, the affected Mazda bus was immediately removed from the road to avoid impeding free traffic flow and handed over to police officers from the Adeniji Adele Divisional Police Headquarters for further investigations.

While commending LASTMA for its timely intervention, the Special Adviser on Transportation to the Governor, Hon. Sola Giwa, cautioned motorists, especially commercial bus drivers, against over-speeding and urged them always to ensure their vehicles are in excellent condition before embarking on any journey on Lagos roads.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

Why we didn’t admit applicant with 326 JAMB score — UNILAG

The management of the University of Lagos(UNILAG) Akoka has debunked the claim by…





Why Chioma and I got married during our grieving moment —Davido

Nigerian music star, Davido, has revealed that he and his wife, Chioma, got married after losing their son, Ifeanyi in…

Datti: NBC slams N5m penalty on Channels Television hours after Tinubu’s petition

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has slammed a fine of N5 million on Channels Television for…

How PSG star Neymar lost €1 million to online gambling in one sitting

PSG star Neymar who is currently recovering from ankle surgery spent some of his time on Tuesday playing…

Interim govt: I’m seeing swearing-in holding despite electoral fraud – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has declared that there will be no interim government in…