Eight amazing health benefits of cuddling

According to a psychiatrist, Dr Rahul Khemani, touch is the first sensation we learn about. It develops way before we develop vision, or even learn to speak. Cuddling is also a form of communication. Skin-to-skin contact has been encouraged after childbirth to strengthen the mother-child relationship. And the impression of this memory stays with us for the rest of our lives.

“Hence, it isn’t surprising that cuddling or physical contact with someone you love has an impact on your physical and mental well-being,” Dr Rahul Khemani says. According to Poonam Sachdev, on WebMD, here are some amazing health benefits of cuddling.

1. Eases stress

When you cuddle with someone you care about, your body releases a hormone called oxytocin that calms you and makes you more likely to deal better with stress. For example, you might laugh, distract yourself, or try to solve a problem. It also can lower your blood pressure and lower levels of the “stress hormone” cortisol, which also can help.

2. Helps your heart

It’s good for you if your blood pressure is lower and your stress levels are down. Scientists say it’s clearer that women get this benefit from cuddling, but it seems to be true for both sexes.

3. Relieves pain

A good cuddle may give you more than just moral support after an injury. The oxytocin it releases can help block pain signals.

4. Fights viruses

Cuddle from people you trust may protect you against this common virus, especially if you’re under a lot of stress. And if you’re already sick, more cuddling might keep your symptoms from getting worse.

5. Connects you to your partner

Oxytocin is sometimes called the “love hormone”. More often than not, you have it in your blood if you hug your partner a lot. Couples who cuddle freely tend to be happier, healthier, and less stressed.

6. Helps you sleep

Oxytocin is the magic ingredient again, probably because of its calming effects. But some people wake up often if they fall asleep in a cuddling position. That’s OK. You can get a lot out of it in the 10 minutes or so before you go to sleep at night.





7. Helps you bond with your newborn

Parents who cuddle with their babies, especially skin-to-skin, feel closer to them and are more tuned in to their needs. Most of the time, dads are likely to get more involved, and moms may not feel stressed or sad. Babies may cry less, sleep better, and breastfeed sooner.

8. Good for baby’s health

Cuddling can boost an infant’s oxygen levels, calm its breathing, and ease pain signals. And for an underweight baby, it raises survival chances by more than a third. It helps the brain grow and makes infection and other illnesses, like hypoglycemia or hypothermia, less likely.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE