‘Yomi Ayeleso

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has hailed the ruling of the Court of Appeal which reaffirmed his election as Governor of the state, describing it as a victory for democracy and the people of the state.

The three-man panel of the court of Appeal, sitting in Ado-Ekiti, presided over by Justice Hamma Barka on Tuesday dismissed the appeal of the Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Segun Oni, for lacking in substance.

Affirming the judgement of the election petition tribunal, the appellate court stated that Oyebanji was duly elected by the constitution and the electoral act during the June 18, 2022 governorship election.

Justice Barka noted that the petition challenging the certificate of the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye was a plan by the appellant to circumvent the rules of law as the respondents presented a valid certificate to the electoral body.

He said that the appellant failed to prove the forgery of certificate allegation against the deputy governor to a convincing level as it fails to present clear evidence to support the allegation.

Reacting to the verdict, governor Oyebanji in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said his victory is to the glory of God and the joy of the people of Ekiti State, whose mandate was reconfirmed by the appellate court.

Oyebanji, who described the ruling of the Appeal Court ruling as a “landmark judgement”, thanked the judiciary for living up to its reputation as the bastion of democracy and the last hope of the common man.

Restating his respect for Chief Segun Oni, Governor Oyebanji urged his supporters to celebrate in moderation and avoid any form of name-calling or hostility against members of the opposition party.

Oyebanji said, “I further re-state my respect for Engr. Segun Oni and further invite him back to APC and also join us in the task of making our people prosperous.

” I commend the judiciary for this landmark judgement. The judiciary is living up to the expectation of the people. This is a victory for democracy and the rule of law.





“I dedicate this victory to God and the good people of Ekiti State who have to continue to show tremendous support for the administration. It’s a validation of what they did during the election and I thank the Judiciary for upholding our victory as a party.

“I just want to plead with all our supporters. Let us celebrate moderately. There is no need to quarrel with anybody or resort to name-calling. We are one in Ekiti State. The party that has gone to court did so in the exercise of its fundamental right.

“The judgement should energize our members to march to the polling units determined to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and all APC candidates on Saturday, February 25.”

