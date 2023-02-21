Tunbosun Ogundare

A Grade Level 13 officer with the Lagos State University(LASU) Ojo, Mr Ademola Adesola has reportedly slumped and died while queuing in a bank within the university to withdraw N5,000 of new notes as officially

pegs by the bank for an individual account holder.

The Head of the Publicity and Public Relations Unit of the university, Mr Jeariogbe Olaniyi, confirmed the incident to the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday, describing the development as very unfortunate.

According to him, the late Adesola drove himself to the school in the morning and something around 11.30 am, he left the office for the bank to collect money from his account while waiting, he slumped and died in the process.

He said the deceased spent only about 30 minutes or thereabouts in the queue and not several hours as reported by some online media platforms when he suddenly collapsed and could not be revived.

He said he was rushed to the university clinic for attention but all efforts to revive him back to life proved abortive.

Mr Olaniyi also pointed out that the deceased was not the deputy bursar of the university as equally widely reported by social media platforms but the Chief Executive Officer (Account) on Grade Level 13.

He said while Mr Adesola’s death is painful, the university would want to put on record that the university had more than one deputy bursar and that the deceased was not one of them.

He, however, urged the newsmen to always verify facts from reliable quarters rather than rushing to press and misinform the public and cause identity confusion just like the view case has done.

He said Mr Adesola joined the service of the university as a typist in 1986 and rose to his last designation and not a deputy bursar.

However, Adesola’s death has swelled up the number of Nigerians who have reportedly died in banks in recent times while struggling for new naira notes amidst naira scarcity in the country.





Nigerians, particularly the low-income earners who have been most affected by the new currency policy in the country called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sincerely find a workable solution to the crisis before more lives are lost.

