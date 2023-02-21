Bola Badmus- Lagos

Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on all security agencies in the state to ensure that the forthcoming general elections are free, fair and peaceful.

Deputy Director of Volunteer and Support Groups of the Presidential Campaign Council of the PDP in the state, Chief Taiwo Kuye, made the call at a press conference, attended by other members of the council, including Pastor Banji Ajayi, Oluwafemi Shola, Omo-Oba Mukaila Odukoya, Elder Olugbemiga Ugbabor, Ahmed Bose Opayemi, among others, saying they should not allow any group of individuals to scare away eligible voters on the election days.

Nigerians will be going to poll on Saturday, February 25, 2023, to vote the next president who will take over from the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari, come May 29, 2023.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is the PDP Presidential Candidate, while Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is contesting on All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Peter Obi running on Labour Party (LP) platform, among others.

“The management council and the support groups in Lagos implore security agencies in the state to go tooth and nail to all the black spots in the state as we are getting close to the elections.

“We have an intelligence report that some hired thugs would be distributed across the 20 local governments in the state, and

have decided to scare voters from coming out to vote. We have put all security agencies on alert in order to avoid breakdown of law and order in the state during and after the election,” Kuye said.

Kuye also berated some high-profile members of PDP campaigning for the opposition party, particularly the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), saying that these elements were the same people that wanted to sit on the day-to-day running of the Atiku campaign in Lagos and at the same time play the game of their masters by supporting the Labour Party.

“We condemn in totality the act of disloyalty and anti-party activity in the party. Therefore, we urge the party members to desist from this act immediately or they will face the consequences of the disciplinary action without delay,” he said.

Kuye, however, reaffirmed the full support of the volunteer support groups and the management council of Lagos PDP-PCC for the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his vice-presidential candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and all the candidates of the party in the state.

“The council hereby stands very solidly behind our presidential candidate because of the issues in the party that some high profile members are working for the opposition candidate in the State.

“We say here without missing words that the support groups and the entire management council and over 200 volunteer support groups in Lagos, stand solidly in support of our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the vice presidential candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and our able and determined governorship candidate in Lagos State, Dr. Olajide Adediran that has in the course of his campaign throughout the 245 wards in Lagos moved very seriously to defeat APC in the state,” the PDP chieftain asserted.





