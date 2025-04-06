Join hands with Okpebholo to develop Edo, PDP urged

Edo govt on oxygen, Reps member constructs , Edo govt shut, 10 unidentified bodies found in Edo communities, evacuated to morgue, 250 women, youths graduates from FG LIFE-ND agric intervention project in Edo, INEC reunites Orbih's faction, Police kill three neutralised kidnappers, Police arrest for selling baby, Man stabs policewoman to death in Edo, Suspected herdsmen kidnap Edo APC chieftain, Edo Police confirm two dead in renewed cult clash, Altar boy to slain Catholic priest on danger list in Edo as angry villagers lynch herdsman, Reverend father kidnapped at home , marginalisation of Owan Akoko Edo , Police arrest two men for defiling 13-year-old schoolgirl in Edo, Edo police debunk news , 2023: Auchi people kick against marginalization, Edo elders defend status as autonomous community, Death toll in Auchi, Gunmen kill policeman, campaign against use of chemicals, Oredo LGA arrests illegal revenue collector, Army, police wade into farmers, herders clash in Edo, Ijaw youths stop pipeline project over exclusion, FG inaugurates capacity warehouse, Gunmen abduct DPO in Edo, attempted jailbreak in Edo, Police shoot protesting Niger Delta student in Edo, Edo doesn't owe , Edo farmers seek FG's intervention, Edo schools resume Monday, Five suspected kidnappers burnt, Edo govt arrests four, Community blocks Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi road, Cab driver cries for justice , Five kidnapped passengers regain freedom, Two suspected kidnappers arrested, Wife edo, edo vigilantes, edo immigration PRO kidnapped, Unidentified vigilante kills shopowner, customer in Benin, Police arrest suspected, Edo community protests, Edo begins fresh registration, Police kill suspected, South East Monarchs, Bishops call for unconditional release of Kanu by FG Nnanna Nwogu - Umuahia The Joint Body of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops has called for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government. In a press statement dated October 18th, 2022 and made available to TRIBUNE in Umuahia, the body noted, “we have also supported the call for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government to douse the current tensions across the Southeast and create an atmosphere for collaboration towards a constructive resolution of the issues”. According to them in the statement signed by H.M. Obi Nnaemeka Achebe, CFR (Chairman, Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council), Most Rev. Dr. Chibuzo R. Opoko, (Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia), H.M. Igwe Amb L. O. C. Agubuzu (Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council) and Most Rev. Dr. Valerian M. Okeke (Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha), “We note the Opinion emanating from the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, regarding the on-going legal action instituted by the Federal Government of Nigeria against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu which was issued on 20th July 2022. Among many recommendations or requests made to the Federal government, the Opinion called for the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in detention for over one year, following his rendition from Kenya in June 2021. “We also note media reports confirming that on Thursday, October 13, 2022, a three-man panel of the Court of Appeal in Abuja led by Justice Hanatu Sankey held that the Federal High Court lacks the jurisdiction to try Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on the grounds of his rendition to Nigeria which violates the protocol on extradition and the OAU convention, and subsequently discharged Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. “We welcome this judgment and assert that the wisdom of the Appellate Court presents a timely and an unprecedented opportunity to overcome the challenge of trust that has obstructed the path to peace; and opens the window to winning the hearts and minds of the people. “We therefore unequivocally support the call for the immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in line with the unanimous judgment of the Court that his extradition and subsequent trial was illegal, and the lower court had no jurisdiction to hear the case. “In conclusion, the march towards peace and the restoration of normalcy in our society and economy requires the collective action of all people of God. We are confident that all Nigerians will rise to the summons of History and act with courage,
Politics

Join hands with Okpebholo to develop Edo, PDP urged

Sunday Ejike

Following the judgment of the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal affirming Senator Monday Okpebholo’s election as Governor, a non-governmental organization, the Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to collaborate with the governor to advance development efforts.

Speaking with journalists over the weekend, the Country Director of the coalition, Mr. John Mayaki, emphasized the importance of unity in governance, stating that development should be the primary focus of all political stakeholders.

Mayaki described the Tribunal’s judgment as fair and impartial, noting that it would further strengthen good governance in Edo State. “Now that the governor’s victory has been reaffirmed, he can concentrate fully on the task of developing the state,” he said.

While acknowledging the PDP’s right to appeal the decision, Mayaki expressed concern over the statement by the United States Mission indicating it would be monitoring the appeal process. “I do not think the foreign mission has any role to play in our judiciary or local politics. There are limits to everything,” he stated.

ALSO READ: NCDC records 151 deaths, 1,826 suspected meningitis cases in 23 states

He cautioned the PDP not to be swayed by international opinions on Nigeria’s internal political processes, stressing that the judiciary is guided by evidence and law, not sentiments or external influence.

Related

Senator Neda lauds Supreme Court for sacking Abure as LP chairman

Bauchi guber: Group urges Minister Tuggar to vie for APC ticket

Plateau killings: Gov Mutfwang vows to prosecute perpetrators

“We must stop blaming the judiciary simply because outcomes don’t favor us. Our institutions must be protected, not undermined. If we destroy them today, we will need them tomorrow,” Mayaki added.

The Edo-born activist also commended the media for their accurate and balanced coverage of the Tribunal proceedings, which ultimately reaffirmed Governor Okpebholo’s electoral victory.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

You Might Also Like

Speaker Abass, deputy mourn ex-Oyo governor, Olunloyo

FG orders varsities, others to publish budgetary allocations, expenditure

Lagos: Group commends Reps on move to grant full LG status to 37 LCDAs

Minning: Senate assures of enabling laws to protect investments 

Bauchi Reps member, Aminu Garu, flags off 2km rural road

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×