Join hands with Okpebholo to develop Edo, PDP urged

Following the judgment of the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal affirming Senator Monday Okpebholo’s election as Governor, a non-governmental organization, the Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to collaborate with the governor to advance development efforts.

Speaking with journalists over the weekend, the Country Director of the coalition, Mr. John Mayaki, emphasized the importance of unity in governance, stating that development should be the primary focus of all political stakeholders.

Mayaki described the Tribunal’s judgment as fair and impartial, noting that it would further strengthen good governance in Edo State. “Now that the governor’s victory has been reaffirmed, he can concentrate fully on the task of developing the state,” he said.

While acknowledging the PDP’s right to appeal the decision, Mayaki expressed concern over the statement by the United States Mission indicating it would be monitoring the appeal process. “I do not think the foreign mission has any role to play in our judiciary or local politics. There are limits to everything,” he stated.

He cautioned the PDP not to be swayed by international opinions on Nigeria’s internal political processes, stressing that the judiciary is guided by evidence and law, not sentiments or external influence.

“We must stop blaming the judiciary simply because outcomes don’t favor us. Our institutions must be protected, not undermined. If we destroy them today, we will need them tomorrow,” Mayaki added.

The Edo-born activist also commended the media for their accurate and balanced coverage of the Tribunal proceedings, which ultimately reaffirmed Governor Okpebholo’s electoral victory.