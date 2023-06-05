The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU)has suspended its 12-day-old strike after meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Monday

JOHESU commenced an indefinite strike on Thursday, 25 May, following the failure of the Federal Government to meet its demand.

Tribune had reported that JOHESU is demanding the immediate approval and implementation of the technical committee report on CONHESS adjustment by the government.

They also demand immediate payment of the omission and shortfall in the COVID-19 hazard/inducement allowances of affected health workers in federal health institutions.

Other demands are the immediate and unconditional implementation of the pharmacist consultant cadre, unconditional payment of all withheld salaries of Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, Jos University Teaching Hospital, and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, and outstanding April and May 2018 salaries of members at FMC, Azare.”

The union also called for the speedy implementation of the increase in the retirement age from 60 to 65 years and 70 years for consultants in the health professions.

In a phone interview with Tribune, the National Vice president of JOHESU, Comrade Obinna Ogbonna disclosed that the union was suspended due to the progress made during the engagement with the president on Monday.

The President appreciated the problem that we are having and he has come with the resolve in finding lasting solutions to them and we should take him at his word that he’s going to look into the problem in the health sector especially as it pertains to our demands

He said we should get back to our members that it is time to come together to build confidence and trust in one another.

He said the health workers “called a meeting shortly after meeting with the president and decided to call off the strike and gave a 21-day timeline to the government.

“We met with Mr President at the villa earlier today, and he pleaded with the striking health workers to give him the benefit of the doubt and that he will resolve the matters amicably to our own benefit and positive results.





“The congress considered his plea and also said we should give a 21-day timeline to assess progress and commitment of state actors in resolving the issues,” He said

When asked what will happen if the President failed to comply with demand after 21 days, Ogbonna who responded in the parable said “when we get to the river, we will cross it.

“For now we just have to work with what we have at hand. When that time comes, we know what next to do,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE