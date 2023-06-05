The Berom Youths Moulder Association (BYM) has condemned the killing of two of its members, Kenneth Gyang, 18, and Emmanuel Daniel Pam, 38, by personnel of Operations Safe Haven at Maraba Jana’s in Jos South local government area of Plateau State.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Rwang Tengong, the association said the victims, among other mourners, were in a procession from Zawan Mortuary for the burial of a relative at Kuru Community in Jos South LGA.

According to the association, on approaching the OPSH checkpoint, the military officer pointed a rifle at the mourners and told them they must all come down and push their motorcycles, which had never happened before now.

“When they asked him as to the rationale behind the unusual confrontation and unilateral order, surprisingly, the officer unprovoked opened a direct shot at the victims, leaving one dead and another injured despite being told that it was a funeral procession that is passing by.

“What is also baffling is that funeral processions have never had such confrontation or prohibition, either by order or convention, from the security agents at this or any other checkpoint in Jos and its environs. The arbitrary killing of an innocent Kenneth, a promising young man, had his precious and sacred life untimely terminated by an officer that ought to have guaranteed the safety of lives and property of Nigerians whose tax money is used for payment of security agents. Worthy of mention herein is that some security agents stationed there registered their implied displeasure over what the officer did.

“Another unfortunate development is the destruction or burglary of homes, church auditoriums, shops, and property of people around Mararaban-Jama’a after the tragedy.”

The youth body therefore condemned the ugly incident believed to have been premeditated by the said officer, who should immediately be handed over to the police force for preliminary investigation.

It therefore called for the constitution of an independent “Panel of Inquiry” to immediately investigate the incident openly and also be briefed on every level of the investigation for the purpose of justice.