The Joint Health Sector Unions(JOHESU) on Thursday, declared a total and indefinite strike over the failure of the federal government to meet its demands.

The strike declaration comes just a day after JOHESU organized a rally at the National Assembly (NASS), to make their case before the lawmakers

JOHESU in a letter dated May 9, 2023, the had issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government over alleged inconsistencies of the government in the ongoing negotiations to adjust the Consolidated Health Salary Structure(CONHESS)for health workers on their platforms.

The Vice Chairman of JOHESU, Comrade Obinna Ogbonna at a press briefing said the strike become imperative as the Federal Government is yet to meet its demands

Ogbonna said the Unions observed that the disposition of representatives of State Government at the National Council on Establishment (NEC) has continued to slow down this demand.

We, therefore, urge the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to devise other favourable tactics which are acceptable within the realm of normative civility to catalyze this demand in the public interest.

“The JOHESU/AHPA finds it important to invoke the spirit of its Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the Federal Government to determine the consequential adjustment of CONHESS on the basis of the 2023 review of CONMESS. A proposal to apply for a 25% review on CONHESS is clearly designed to widen the relativity between CONHESS and CONMESS”.

“In arithmetical progression, the acceptable review on CONHESS will employ the application of ratios in the main salaries and other allowances that health workers on CONHESS are entitled to”.

“We recommend that the NSIWC be mandated to work this out alongside the Technical Committee report earlier referred to”.

“Immediate and Unconditional Implementation of the Approved Consultation Cadre Circular of Pharmacists in all FHIs and Payment of Specialist Allowances to Deserving Health Professionals.

“One of the areas that have showcased the reign of the tyranny of Physician – Health Ministers in contemporary times is the disgraceful methodology with which they have suppressed every attempt of non-physician health professionals to diversify and expand their knowledge base by refusing to accord them recognition when they bag Post-graduate Degrees and Fellowship”.





Ogbonna also disclosed that in 2021, Dr Osagie Ehanire gave directives to the UCH, Ibadan Board to terminate the Consultant status of all non-physician health professionals.

“Pharmacists went through the entire gamut of the due process having secured approvals of the National Council on Establishment as far back as 2011 for their Consultant cadre”.

“In 2020 and 2021, official circulars were issued from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) who is also a Physician and the Federal Ministry of Health through its immediate past Permanent Secretary who was rated as one of the most seasoned bureaucrats of his generation to further boost the Consultant cadre in pharmacy practice.” He added.

While highlighting their demands, Ogbonna called on the federal government to consolidate on Health Salary Structure as agreed in terms of the settlement of September 2017, which had lingered since 2014.

He also urged the government to pay peculiar allowance to health workers under the aegis of JOHESU/AHP as well as the immediate and unconditional implementation of the Consultant Cadre circular of pharmacists in all federal health Institutions.

Other demands include, payments of all withheld salaries of its members in Federal Medical Center in Owerri, Jos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos University Teaching Hospital and their withheld April and May 2018 Salaries; speedy adjustment of retirement age from 60 to 65 years and the exclusion of some health workers in the payment of new hazard allowance as well as payment of COVID-19 allowance balance.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Election Tribunal: We’ll expose INEC, Obi’s lawyer declares

Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), the leading counsel of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has vowed to expose the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for…

‘Breathe’, Toyin Abraham breaks silence on AMVCA loss

Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress, has reacted to her loss at the recently concluded…

Why bulletproof charm I prepared failed to protect deceased cultist —Native doctor

QUDUS Shodimu, a 44-year-old native doctor, who was arrested by the Ogun State police command for allegedly aiding cultists by…

WhatsApp to allow users edit sent-messages — Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media company, Meta Platforms Inc. has added a new feature to WhatsApp which…

See why NFF sacked coaches Salisu Yusuf, Nduka Ugbade

The Nigeria Football Federation has relieved coaches Salisu Yusuf and Nduka Ugbade of their…

Victor Osimhen’s exploits

ON May 4, Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored his 22nd goal (without penalties) of the season in the Italian topflight and…