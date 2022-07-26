Jobs you can combine with your ‘9-5’ to make more money

With the current economic situation in the country, providing for oneself and family on a salary gotten from a ‘9-5’ job might not really be sufficient and sustainable.

The daily hike in prices of goods and services in the country is really having a great toll on citizens as their salaries are not sufficient to cater for their needs and expenses.

This situation has necessitated the need for individuals to look for additional sources of income in order to be able to survive.

If you still do not have a clue on what you can do in addition to your 9-5 job that can get you some extra cash, then I will advise you to read on as you will definitely find a perfect option for you.

Below are things you can do aside from your 9-5 job in order to get more money.

1. Freelancing on platforms like Fiverr

A means of getting more money apart from your 9-5 job is through freelancing on platforms such as Fiverr.

What is freelancing?

Freelancing is when you use your skills, education, and experience to work with multiple clients and take on various assignments without committing to a single employer. This is mostly done online.

What is Fiverr?

Fiverr is a leading online marketplace that offers services referred to as “gigs.” It’s a platform where freelancers can list and advertise their digital services to buyers all over the world.

Skills that you can get paid for on Fiverr include but are not limited to programming, digital marketing, graphics designing, content creation, web development, virtual assistant, writing, video editing and so on. As a plus, you can read up on the jobs you can do from the comfort of your home.

You should note that the number of tasks that you can take on platforms such as Fiverr is dependent on your ability to deliver and meet the timeline of your buyers.

2. Open a shop





If you’re a business person, then you can open a shop as a means of getting extra income in addition to your 9-5 job.

Since you will not be available for the most part of the day, you can employ a sales girl or boy to help run the shop while you are at work.

3. Investment

Investing is also another means of getting extra money in addition to your 9-5 job. If you have substantial funds at hand, you can invest in real estate in which you can build shops, houses or halls for rental purposes.

Alternatively, you can get a reliable company to partner with by providing them with funds, then you get your agreed percentage of profit made either on a monthly, quarterly or yearly basis.

4. Own a farm

Agriculture is an enterprise that has been proven over decades to be a profitable and sustainable source of income. So, going into agriculture( livestock farming or food crops ) is another means of getting extra money in addition to your 9-5 job. You can give this a trial by starting on a small scale and if it works out well, you can go into it on a large scale or even full-time basis.

As a bonus, read up 7 reasons you should own a farm

5. Start up a rental service

Nigerians are known to be lovers of Owambes (parties). Hardly will a week go by without people organising one event or the other, be it weddings, birthday parties, burials, and so on.

Rental service is a business that is easily assumed not to be lucrative. But this is not true if you have good clients. Why not give it a shot?

6. Make use of your talents or skill

If you’re a good singer, a DJ or an instrumentalist, you can put this skill into great and profitable use, especially on weekends.

As a singer or instrumentalist, you can hook up with a musical band that goes to events especially on weekends when you will be off work and make yourself a good amount of money just by using your talent.

You can also play and sing at lounges or live shows.

7. Open a YouTube channel

Another source of extra money is for you to open a YouTube channel where you post relevant content. With time, you can then monetise your channel. Alternatively, you can also earn by being an influencer on various social media platforms.

8. Create a paid course on a skill you know well

If you’re an expert on a particular field or a skill, you can get some extra cash by opening an account on learning platforms such as Udemy, Superprof and others where you will be paid according to the number of people willing to learn such skill.

9. Writing

If you’re a skilled writer or you have a flair for writing, you can write books and get them published then you can sell them on platforms such as Amazon, Kindle, and so on.

10. Photography

Since Nigerians are very keen on social life and parties, you can make cool cash as an event photographer. During weekends, you can get events to cover.

With photoshoots being the latest trend in society, you can alternatively get photoshoots sessions for intending couples, graduating students, birthday celebrants, and so on.

All you need is to be exceptional at what you do and, I bet, your clients will come rushing even if they have to wait till the weekends before they can access you.

The above and many more are things you can do to get extra money in addition to your 9-5 jobs. Thinking you might not be able to cope, I got you covered with ways of striking a balance between your 9-5 job and your side hustle.

