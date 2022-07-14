10 jobs you can do from the comfort of your home

Remote jobs have gradually become the new normal in our world today. Right from the comfort of your home there are jobs you can do to earn a living if you have the required skills.
The advantages attached to being a remote worker include a better work-life balance, higher productivity, cost saving, flexibility and so on.
The list of remote jobs available are inexhaustive and below are remote 10 jobs you can do this year in order to earn a living and be productive.
1. Web designing
If you are an individual with knowledge in designing and you have a good eye for visuals, then web designing as a remote job is a good pick for you. The design and visuals of a website are the first impression people get when they log onto a website.
2. Freelancing
3. Creative assistant
4. Marketing
-
Communication
-
Creativity
-
Data analysis
-
Social media marketing
-
Story telling
-
Time management
-
Writing
-
Team work
-
Advertising and persuasion
-
Research
5. Content writing
6. Social media influencer
7. Product designer
8. SEO specialist
9. Business analyst
10. Freelance editor