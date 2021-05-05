Job Creation: Delta scales up empowerment programs to curb unemployment

Delta Government has scaled up its empowerment programs as it approved the commencement of a new cycle for the Rural Youths Skill Acquisition (RYSA) and the Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training (GEST) programmes.

Towards this end, a total of 900 girls are expected to be empowered under the project GEST while 810 youths were being targeted under the RYSA this financial year.

Over 6000 persons have been empowered by the state government to become employers of labour since the inception of the administration in 2015.

The state commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who announced this at a post-state executive council meeting press briefing in Asaba, stated that the approval followed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s desire to upscale the number of intakes for the various job creation programmes from the job creation bureau, ministry of youths development, ministry of women affairs, GEST, RYSA etc.

According to him, the approvals touched on human capital development as well as the development of infrastructure and other issues that affect the lives of the people of the state.

Also speaking at the briefing, the commissioner for youth development, Mr Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, said the essence of the recent approvals was to further deepen the state government’s job creation programme with the aim of bringing it closer to the people.

“More importantly in the RYSA Programme, the community business school, the mindset and value reorientation are to ensure that the starter packs are put to productive use.

“The governor’s drive is tied to the sustainability of the job creation programmes and we have had a collaborative effort with all MDAs on training processes and provision of starter packs.”

Aniagwu further disclosed that “the Exco approved some roads for the Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency.

The roads include Mama Mbanugo and other adjoining streets by the Capital Territory, Odilison Junior Crescent, Oligidi Layout along Ibusa Road, Asaba and Phase 1 of Jeremiah Eboh, Nwofor and adjoining streets in Okpanam, Oshimili North and Oshimili South,” he stated.

The commissioner noted that the challenge of flooding and laterites flowing from Okpanam to Asaba have been largely checked by the construction of several roads and adjoining streets in the twin communities.

He said the state government also approved the appointment of HRM Isaiah Isike, Edekere I, as the Odiologbo of the Olomoro Kingdom in Isoko South Local Government Area and HRH Clement Ejiofor as the traditional ruler of the Ukala Kingdom in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

Meanwhile, the State Government said it was tackling insecurity and unemployment in the country through the provision of various empowerments schemes.

The Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie, made this known when officers and participants Nigerian Army College of Logistics, Lagos visited his office in Asaba.

He listed the schemes to include Skills Training Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP), Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurship Programme (YAGEP), and Girl Child Entrepreneurship and Skill Training (GEST), among others

The SSG also stated that the government took proactive steps in establishing three more universities in the state to address the shortfall of admission being experienced by qualified students in gaining university admission.

Mr Ebie explained that the efforts put in by the state government were to curb youth restiveness and engage the youths meaningfully.

Earlier, the Commandant and leader of the team, Major General Martins Enendo said that they were in the state to study how they could strengthen logistic support for military operations.

According to him, the findings of the tour would help the military tap into the resourcefulness of different sectors of Nigerian society.

