Southern govs hold virtual meeting over insecurity, to meet again in Delta next week

Disturbed by the insecurity challenges facing the country, governors from the Southern part of the country under the aegis of Southern Nigeria Governors Forum, on Tuesday, met to discuss the state of the nation.

The meeting, which was called at the instance of governors Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and David Umahi of Ebonyi State, was held virtually.

The three governors who are Chairmen of the South-West, South-South and South-East Governors’ Fora respectively, convened the meeting as a response to the worsening insecurity in the country.

At least 15 of the 17 governors from the southern part took part in the virtual meeting, They included Ekiti state governor who doubles as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Lolo Cecilia Ezeilo (deputy governor of Enugu State representing the governor).

Others were: Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Okezie Victor Ikpeazu (Abia), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

The governors, who called for commitment and unity in addressing issues that affect the country, particularly in southern Nigeria, stressed the need to put the country first in the face of the trying times.

Though the full details of the outcome of the meeting were still sketchy but as part of the governors’ resolution, they agreed to meet in Asaba, the Delta State capital, next week to harmonise positions aimed at dousing tension in the country.

However, a source close to one of the governors from the South-South said although the meeting was long overdue, the move by the three governors was commendable.

According to the source at the meeting, the governors took turns to narrate their experiences, individual efforts at finding lasting solutions to the security challenges.

