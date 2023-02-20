Racheal Omidiji

Few days after Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun announced that old 500 and 1000 naira notes are still tenable, some residents of the state received five pieces of old one thousand naira notes, in a white envelope, on Monday, 20th February 2023.

The women spotted in the viral video were unsure about the validity of the free old naira notes, even though some persons assured them it remains a legal tender in Ogun State.

Watch Video Here:

https://fb.watch/iPqnPAoYrM/

