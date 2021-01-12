Military officers die in Kenyan plane crash

Several Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel are feared dead after a Kenya Air Force aircraft, model Harbin Y-12, on Tuesday crashed in Voi, Taita Taveta County. Taita–Taveta County is a county of Kenya.

Senior police officers and Kenya wildlife Service (KWS) personnel at the scene said the aircraft crashed at Irima hill in Tsavo East National Park near Voi town.

It was not immediately established how many military officers were in the aircraft and what could have led to the crash.

However, KWS officials at the scene indicated the aircraft could have crashed due to poor weather or mechanical problems.

In a tweet, Kenya Defense Force (KDF) said the aircraft was from Moi Air Base, Eastleigh.

Intelligence sources told Standard Digital that the aircraft was coming from Nairobi to Voi to pick Levi Mghalu, the Vice Chief of Defence Forces at Kenya Defense Forces at his rural home.

Those at the scene told Standard Digital that they saw six bodies while others could have been strewed in the park due to the impact involved.

“As I am talking to you know, police, KWS personnel among other state agencies are at the hill trying to retrieve bodies of KDF soldiers who have been deformed. We have been barred from taking pictures,” said a police officer at the scene.

