The Jigawa state governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has approved the appointment of Hamisu Muhammad Gumel as Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim.

Other appointees are; Muhammad Salisu Seeker, Special Assistant Photography and Publication, Garba Muhammad Hadejia, Special Assistant New Media I, Umar Suleman, Special Assistant New Media II.

The statement said all the appointments are with immediate effect.