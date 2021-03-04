Jigawa enacts law to tackle cyber crime, social media

THE Jigawa State government has enacted a law to tackle cyber crime, social media and other digital crimes against the state or individual.

This was discussed by the state’s attorney general and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu while giving a brief overview of the recent law signed by the state governor on Violence Against Persons.

He said the new law also stipulated punishment on any digital crime perpetrated against an individual, group of people or the state.

According to him, before now there was no adequate law deal with digital crimes in the state which made it very difficult for judges to treat any related cases.

Dr Aliyu, however, revealed that the new law on Violence Against Persons designed to give maxim protection to vulnerable members of the society and other crimes emerged from the digital era.

“Under the new law, anybody found guilty of rape case or kidnapping, the punishment would be a death sentence or life imprisonment with no third option.”

“Also anybody found guilty of political thuggery or sponsoring it will face not less than six months to four years imprisonment.

“The new law also bans the use of vulgar language, nudist pictures or video or any public digital display in the name of advertisements.”

The attorney general than called on the media and civil societies to be watchdogs for the implementation of the law and ensure no one is allowed to use his influence to compromise the law particularly on rape cases.

On their part, the Jigawa Coalition of Civil Society on Violence Against Persons promised to give all necessary support to ensure the new law works for maximum protection to children and women and other persons in the society.

The chairman of the collation Comrade Lawan Ya’u added that the group would continue engaging with all stakeholders to ensure no personal prejudice is allowed to compromise the law.

