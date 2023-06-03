Barely few hours after the news filtered in that Arik Air announced the decision of JEM Leasing Limited, owners of the CRJ 1000 registered as 5N-JEE in its fleet and its financiers Export Development Canada (EDC) to sell the airplane, the leasing company had dissociates itself from the announcement.

A statement issued by the media manager of the JEM Leasing company declared: “The attention of the management of JEM Leasing Limited owners of the CRJ 1000 registered as 5NJEE had been drawn to the publication purporting a decision by JEM Leasing to sell and/or tear down the aircraft.

“For the records, Arik Air is the launch customer and only operator of the CRJ 1000 in Africa. JEM Leasing is not party to any arrangement with “Arik Air In Receivership” for the tear down of the aircraft.

“The position of Cape Town Convention and the law of every jurisdiction is clear and incontrovertible regarding aircraft

repossession and tear down.

JEM Leasing dissociates itself from the purported decision and arrangements regarding the sale and tear down of this new generation CRJ 1000 aircraft in its entirety and urge the criminal investigative authorities of Nigeria to promptly investigate this asset destruction act and the claims of Arik Air (in Receivership) with regards to this false claim.”

Arik Air had earlier in a statement said: “Arik Air, as the lessee since 2014, operated the Aircraft pursuant to a lease agreement with JEM Leasing Limited. Arik has discontinued operations of the CRJ fleet since 2019.

“Arik Air would like to assure all stakeholders, including passengers, partners, and the general public, that the decision by the owner and financier of the Aircraft will not impact Arik’s operations or compromise its commitment to providing safe, reliable, and convenient air travel services.”

