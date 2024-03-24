In the quest for a better life, many Nigerians are opting to relocate abroad, seeking greener pastures for themselves and their families.

However, before making such a significant move, it’s essential to equip oneself with crucial skills that can pave the way for financial stability and success in a new environment.

Here are seven necessary skills to consider mastering before embarking on your journey.

1. Tailoring/ Fashion designing

You need to remember that most Nigerians have also relocated before you and might not have access to their African attires or dresses.

Report has it that there is a shortage of fashion designers who can play around African designs abroad so this can be a very huge opportunity for you.

Learning how to sew or design outfits will give you leverage and attract other Nigerians to patronize you.

2. Hairdressing

Hairdressing is a very popular and lucrative skill to learn before you relocate abroad. This is because the demand for hairstylists is high abroad from not only Nigerians but other Africans.

It can be quite expensive to own a salon abroad but you can as well render home services and still make a lot of money.

3. Plumbing

This is also one of the valuable skills to learn. Every house needs theIr services of a plumber. Plumbing is one of the skills which is in demand worldwide and can lead to stable employment opportunities.

With this skill, you can not be stranded when you relocate as you can be called on to fix or install plumbing issues and needs for houses which will earn you a high pay in return.

4. Barbing

Barbing is another skill that you should learn before you relocate. It would earn you a good pay.

The trick is to network yourself and target men, women or children who need a haircut. You should also make sure you are skillful in order to attract and retain customers.

Barbing is also a business you can run at the comfort of your home or render home services till you are financially stable to own a salon.

5. Makeup

No matter the part of the world you relocate to just be sure that this skill would bring good pay.

Women love to look good regardless of the country, so this means they would want their makeup done professionally for parties and other events.

Therefore, if you are good at it, you would be able to make more money for yourself. While you are still yet to relocate, you can check around you for a professional makeup studio that offers training for learning.

6. Cobbler/Shoe making

This skill is highly profitable as it allows access to a broad customer base, given that everyone wears shoes.

Whether you’re repairing old shoes or crafting new ones, you can expect a consistent flow of clients.

There is a demand for individuals skilled in repairing shoes, bags, belts, purses, and other leather goods, as well as for those capable of creating new items.

7. Photography

Photography is another valuable and lucrative skill you should learn before relocating. You can learn how to take pictures, edit photos, and create digital art. With your photography skills, you can take up shoots and also pitch yourself for media companies abroad.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE