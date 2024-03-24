No fewer than eight people have been killed and properties worth millions of Naira destroyed in a clash between some youth groups in Lalin district of Mikang Local Government Council of Plateau State.

Nigerian Tribune findings revealed that the clash was between a group christened “Matola and Tarok Youth Group on Saturday at about 8:00 p.m. in the local government area.

Also Read:Japa: 7 necessary skills you should learn before relocating

An eyewitness account who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune on condition of anonymity said the group engaged themselves in a fierce fight for supremacy, adding that the situation degenerated into a situation where over eight people were killed.

The transition chairman of the council, Hon. Daniel Kungmi, who spoke to our correspondent, said the clash that occurred between two people was later hijacked by irate youths and criminals.

He said, “Within a short while, the situation degenerated, leading to the burning down of houses and barns. Several criminal elements took advantage of the unfortunate situation and rustled cattle as well as other valuables. ”

“Immediately after we got the news of the clash, we reported the incident to security operatives, who swiftly moved to the affected community to restore law and order.

“I just returned from the affected community, and the situation is under control, but for now, we cannot ascertain the number of people killed in the clash.

“I am also in touch with the Transition Committee Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Council, Hon. Nanmwa Kumzhi, and we will be holding a critical stakeholders meeting soon as this clash is between brothers.”

Hon. Daniel Kungmi urged residents of the area to be calm and called on the people

to be more tolerable and cautious of undesirable elements that might want to take advantage of the unfortunate situation to inflict harm on innocent persons.”

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, hasn’t responded to an inquiry by our correspondent when contacted about the incident.