Nollywood actor and singer, Ayoola Ayoola, has opened up about his battle with depression and his experience of attempting suicide.

The ‘The Men’s Club’ actor said he became depressed and contemplated suicide after he was expecting a child he wasn’t ready for.

According to him, he wasn’t prepared to be a father so he decided to end it all.

Speaking in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Ayoola said looking at his son now he regretted his action.

He said, “The time the pregnancy for my son came, I wasn’t prepared to be a father. I got depressed and almost took my life. I deliberately miscalculated while crossing the road so that I would be hit and the car just brushed me.

“I look at my son now and I’m like, ‘This is what I was about to miss? This is whose life I was about to destroy?’ This little boy would have been fatherless.”