Police Service Commission has raised the alarm over the increasing cases of killings of Police Personnel on official duties across the country in the recent time, describing the trend is unacceptable, saying that that these Officers were also Nigerians who deserved the support, encouragement and protection of the citizens.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja on Sunday by the Spokesperson of the Commission Mr Ikechukwu Ani

According to the statement, ” the Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, a retired Inspector General of Police said the killings in some states across the nation has become worrisome

He lamented that “we have had more than a fair share of these ugly developments in recent time and called for an integrated intelligence policing.

Consequently, the Commission Chairman called on the Inspector General to take another look on the capacity of state Command leaderships in the country to redress the ugly development.

It pointed out that Dr. Arase who noted that there must be consequences for this avoidable incidents vowed that any State Commissioner of Police found incompetent, derelict and operationally/tactically porous should releaved eased his duties to avoid these huge Police casualties.

Dr Arase condoled the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Olukayode Egbetokun on the unfortunate developments especially at a time when all hands were supposed to be on deck to rid the nation of militancy and banditry.

The PSC Chairman also condoled the families of the slain Officers and said that the time has come for state Command Commissioners to rise up to the occasion.

He enjoined the serving Officers not to be demotivated by these ugly developments but to reenact their indomitable fighting spirit that the Force is known for to ward off this new wave of assaults, the statement added