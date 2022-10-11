Oyo ADC expels Sunmonu, Koleoso, Olatubosun, others over alleged anti-party activities

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo State says it has expelled some of its notable members over alleged anti-party activities.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Adeoti Aderoju and the Publicity Secretary, Bimpe Adelowo, on Tuesday in Ibadan, the state capital.

Among those expelled were Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; Chief Michael Koleoso and Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, a serving Commissioner in the cabinet of Governor Seyi Makinde.

In his swift reaction, Olatunbosun said: “I have since four months ago announced publicly that I am no longer in the party.

“So, you cannot expel someone who is no longer a member of your party. How can you expel someone who is no longer a member of your party?

“But, if they said they are expelling someone who is no longer in the party, it is a show of flagrant display of ignorance.

“I think the problem of those party leaders is that they are jittery about our leaving with all our supporters.

“Because, they have heard that our supporters, who are about 95 per cent of the party members, are now leaving the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“All our supporters led by Sunmonu, are now leaving the party on Thursday because we have got to a stage where this man, Gov Seyi Makinde, is sincere with our alliance with him, hence, our collective decision to leave ADC.”

The ADC leaders listed other members expelled as; Niyi Adebisi; K.K. Obisesan; Kareem Toyin; Bunmi Olabode; Emmanuel Oyewole; Sola Oluokun; Oni Michael; Musibau Adejare; Pastor S.P. Akintokun; Bola Amusat, among others.

Aderoju and Adelowo said that the affected party members were expelled following “their anti-party activities, which is inimical to the interest of the party.”

According to them, the activities of these people amounted to anti-party and inimical to the interest of our great party in Oyo State.

“We have been following some events within Oyo State ADC since December 24, 2021, when Senator Sunmonu and Chief Koleoso went to the media to declare their intention to dump our party.

“This was followed by various engagements and activities that suggest that they have decided to make good of their threat to sever their relationship with the ADC.





“Such events include: their so-called ‘thank you visit’ on January 28, where they publicly declared their support for the second term bid of Governor Seyi Makinde, without any due consultation with the National Headquarters of our great party,” they said.

The party chairman and secretary said that on April 19, Olatunbosun, on behalf of 93 other political appointees, addressed the press, declaring that they have decided to move from ADC to PDP.

It said that on May 25, Sunmonu led the above-mentioned individuals and other political appointees to the Lekan Salami Sports Complex to visibly and actively participate in the Oyo State PDP governorship primary.

“From the foregoing, it is established that the activities and engagements of these individuals are nothing, but anti-party activities.

“Since they could no longer serve the interest of the ADC in Oyo, we, therefore, announce their expulsion from the party.

“We urge members of the public not to relate with them as ADC members in the Wards, local government and state,” the ADC leaders said.

