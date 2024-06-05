The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board have now opened a new professional registration centre in Ogba, Lagos State.

This was posted on JAMB X’s handle on Wednesday, 5th June 2024.

It wrote, ”Attention candidates in Lagos mainland and environs! This is to inform you that JAMB PRC at No 35-37, Isheri Road, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos State is now open for various services.”

