The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board have now opened a new professional registration centre in Ogba, Lagos State.
This was posted on JAMB X’s handle on Wednesday, 5th June 2024.
It wrote, ”Attention candidates in Lagos mainland and environs! This is to inform you that JAMB PRC at No 35-37, Isheri Road, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos State is now open for various services.”
ALSO READ: One Year Anniversary: Rivers APC rates Fubara zero in performance
Attention candidates in Lagos mainland and environs!
This is to inform you that JAMB PRC at No 35-37, Isheri Road, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos State is now open for various services.
— JAMB (@JAMBHQ) June 5, 2024
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now
Abuja doctor reveals unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!