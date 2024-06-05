The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has urged Nigerian Muslims to be on the lookout for the crescent of the 12th month of the Islamic calendar, Dhul Hijjah, on Thursday.

The month, apart from being the last on the Hijrah calendar, is one in which Muslim pilgrims converge on Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, which is the fifth pillar of Islam between the eighth day and 12th of the month.

Muslim faithful across the world celebrate Eid Adha, also known as Eid-el-Kabir, on the 10th of the month.

The NSCIA, the umbrella body of Muslims in the country in a statement signed by its Deputy Secretary-General, Professor Salisu Shehu, urged the faithful to look out for the new moon after sunset.

Tomorrow, Thursday, the NSCIA, stated would be 29th Dhul-Qa’dah 1445AH.

According to the statement, “The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, enjoins the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria to look out for the crescent of Dhul-Hijjah 1445AH after sunset on Thursday, 29th Dhul-Qa’dah 1445AH (i.e., 6th June 2024).

“Scientifically, the expected time for the conjunction of the moon is on Thursday, 6th June 2024 by 1:38 p.m. Nigerian time.

“It is important to note that the moon appears and can be sighted usually long (even bearing other environmental factors) after the conjunction has taken place.”

Over two million Muslims from across the world and some locals are expected to perform this year’s Hajj, with one million Muslim pilgrims, including 41,882 Nigerians, are already in Saudi Arabia for the five-day Hajj.

More Nigerian pilgrims yet to be airlifted from Nigeria are being expected in Saudi Arabia to join their counterparts already in the Kingdom to perform the spiritual exercise.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) informed that over 65,000 registered for the 2024 Hajj and assured that all would be airlifted on or before June 10.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE