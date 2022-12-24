Bisi Alawiye-Aluko hits airwaves with new song

Popular Nigerian Gospel artiste, Prophetess Bisi Alawiye-Aluko, has announced to Christian worshippers across the world that she has hit the airwaves with new song to praise God and inspire them.

She announced this in Akure, recently at an assembly of ministers of the Gospel, church founders and a host of other gospel artistes, Prophetess Bisi Alawiye-Aluko said at the “Oluwashindara Global Family Prophetic Praise Festival 2022” tagged “His Excellency”, where she announced the release of the song, was organised to fulfill a vow she made to God while she was on the sick bed about 19 years ago.

Wife of the Presiding Bishop of the Agape Christian Assembly, Akure, Rev Mrs. Funke-Felix Adejumo, earlier gave a short exhortation where she advised men to encourage their wives to fulfill their God-given talents and vision and not to prevent or discourage them from doing so.

Rev Adejumo appreciated the husband of Prophetess Dr. Bisi Alawiye-Aluko for standing by her wife throughout her travails and urged other men to take a cue from Bisi Alawiye’s husband.

“She vowed to God while on the sick bed 19 years ago that if God could see her through that period, that she would be using the third Sunday in December to return all the glory back to Him, His Excellency,” she said.

The renowned Gospel singer, who was joined by Christian worshippers from all walks of life, was full of praises to God at the event where she explored her full strength and singing talent in appreciation to God her Maker, who saw her through her ordeal.

Present at the Prophetic Praise Festival 2022 were Prophet Sam Olu-Alo (Baba Adamimogo); Prophet Ade Ologbonyo, Prophet Femi Fadairo, Prophetess Mary Olaide, Prophet Joshua Olayiwola (Baba Alabiyamo); Prophetess Abosede Mayowa and the Oluwashindara Global family members.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE