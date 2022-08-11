Itsekiris request chairmanship of NDDC board

A coalition of Itsekiri pressure groups on Wednesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to apply the provisions of the Niger Delta Development Communication (NDDC) Act as a guide to appoint an Itsekiri as the chairman of the board.

The coalition noted that the Itsekiris have been marginalised for too long.

The groups, to press home their demands, took to major streets of Warri, protesting that the chairmanship of the board be given to the Itsekiri ethnic nationality.

The coalition included Itsekiri Interest Group, Itsekiri Freedom Congress, Itsekiri Liberation Group, Itsekiri Coalition for Good Governance, Iwere Women Consultative Forum led by Madam Queen Eweto and the National Association of Itsekiri Students.

The protesters, armed with placards with various inscriptions, kicked off their protest from the Olu of Warri’s palace field with a brief stop at the palace entrance, chanting various protest songs before stopping over at Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor Ajamimogha office.

There they addressed the press and handed over their demands to the Director of Medrick Cultural Centre, Mr. Frank Uromieyaghan for transmission to Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, the Igba of Warri Kingdom.

Speaking to journalists at the occasion, leaders of the coalition and President of Itsekiri Interest Group, Mr. Gbubemi Awala, Mone Oris, the leader of Itsekiri Liberation Group and Mr. Mathew Igiogio, leader of Itsekiri Freedom Congress, expressed regret that no Itsekiri person has ever been made head of the intervention agency in spite of being the highest oil and gas producing ethnic nationality in Delta State.

They appealed to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse 111 and Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor to use their positions to impress it on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint an Itsekiri person this time around.

According to them, the authorities appear to be taking the Itsekiri nation for granted while yielding to the demands of other violent groups in the country.

Receiving the protest letter on behalf of Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, Mr. Frank Uromieyaghan thanked them for their peaceful disposition.

He said that their demands were legitimate, even as he assured that he would promptly deliver the letter to his principal whom, he assured, would speak to the relevant authorities on the need to do the needful.

Our correspondent reports that the protesters, thereafter, continued their march round the oil city before terminating at the Okere community roundabout.