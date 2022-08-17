It’s sad my former spokesman Duro Onabule died on eve of my birthday, says IBB

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, has expressed sadness over the death of his former Chief Press Secretary, Chief Duro Onabule.

This is contained in a condolence message signed by Babangida and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Minna, the Niger State capital.

He said: “I received with profound sorrow news of the death of my dear friend, adviser and elder brother, Chief Duro Onabule, who passed away yesterday at the age of 83.

”It is a sad irony that Chief Onabule, who was usually amongst the first to celebrate my birthday, died on the eve of my anniversary and his passing will no doubt cast a long shadow over the festivities.

”For eight years, this highly accomplished journalist and man of letters stood by me as we tried to re-engineer this country.

”His intelligence, patriotism and absolute fidelity to the unity of this nation shone through, becoming a big part of the successes we managed to achieve at the time.”

The former president described the deceased as a man with a great sense of history who understood what needed to be done to properly situate Nigeria’s governance efforts.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

”Especially in the light of the peculiar circumstances we found ourselves, employing his formidable journalistic skills to get the buy-in of fellow Nigerians.

”Chief Onabule was a man of excellent comportment and I began to call him ‘double chief’ when his people of Ijebu Ode deservedly made him a high chief.

”He brought his usual dignity to bear on the position, as he had done in every job that ever came his way. I will always remember his loyalty and support even long after we left office.

”I was happy to see that after over 50 years of journalism practice, he continued to sparkle as a public analyst, columnist, and chairman of the board of directors of National Television Authority,” Babangida said.

He added that Onabule was a man who understood that nations must adapt in order to grow and every sacrifice made in the interest of one’s country is worth it.





”May Almighty God receive his soul with mercy and give his family and friends the courage to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

Consultations Ongoing Between Tinubu, Amaechi, Lawan, Others — APC National Vice Chairman

It’s sad my former spokesman Duro Onabule died on eve of my birthday, says IBB

Health Benefits Of Unripe Plantain

It’s sad my former spokesman Duro Onabule died on eve of my birthday, says IBB