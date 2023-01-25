It’s not prohibited to marry my daughter’s suitor- Kano-based woman

“I didn’t do it with ignorance. I contacted clerics, and they said it is not prohibited.”

A Kano-based woman, Malama Khadijat, has said it is not out of place for her to marry her daughter’s suitor.

Malama Khadija, from Rano Local Government Area, has ended her marriage and married her daughter’s suitor.

According to sources on Wednesday, Khadijah’s family members accused the Hisbah Commandant of Rano LGA of marrying off their daughter without the family’s consent and unaware of her whereabouts.

While speaking with the radio station Freedom Radio, Malama Khadija stated that she was fine and happily married to her new husband.

She was reported to have explained that when her daughter, Aisha, decided not to marry the man, she felt that both of them should not be at the losing end.

She, however, decided to contact his rejected daughter’s suitor’s family and went ahead to marry him.

She said, “I didn’t do it with ignorance. I contacted clerics, and they said it is not prohibited. When I contacted him, he agreed, but my parents and relatives refused to do the marriage rites. That was why I decided to go to Hisbah, and we are happily married now.”