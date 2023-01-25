BREAKING: Abia PDP governorship candidate dies

Top News
By Sikiru Obarayese

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Abia state, Prof Uche Ikonne, is dead.

His death was announced on Wednesday by his son, Dr Chikezie Uche-Ikonne.

In the announcement, the son stated, “I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today January 2023
25, by 4 am after a brief illness.

“He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests from which he didn’t recover from.

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family”.

