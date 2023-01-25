Senate confirms former IGP, Solomon Arase (rtd) as New Chairman of PSC

“The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of the former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase (Rtd) as the new Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC ).”

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of the former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase (Rtd) as the new Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC ).

The Upper Chamber confirmed the former police boss after scaling through the screening hurdles by Senate Committee on Police Affairs headed by Senator Jika Halliru (Bauchi Central ).

Presenting the report of the committee to the senate in plenary, Senator Halliru said Arase performed creditable well during the screening exercise and proofed that he has capacity to lead the Police Service Commission (PSC ) as its Chairman.

The Senate after adopting the report unanimously confirmed Solomon Arase as a substantive Chairman of the Police Service Commission.

It would be recalled President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter to the Senate on Tuesday which was read on the floor of the Red Chamber by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan asked the Senate to consider and screen the nominee for the post of Chairman Police service Commission.

Buhari said the appointment is in accordance with the provision of section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The Senate after considering several reports of its committee on TETFUND seeking for the establishment of tertiary institutions as well as the report of the committee on health on the legal framework to establish the Federal Medical Centre Okigwe in Imo state, the Red Chamber adjourned plenary till 28th of February, 2023 after the presidential election.

