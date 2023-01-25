Again, gunmen abduct mother, son in Osun, demand N5 million ransom

Palpable fears in Osogbo, the capital of Osun state following the kidnap of a middle aged woman, Mrs. Olayinka Tosin Kayode and her child by gunmen.

The whereabouts of the victims abducted by the evil perpetrators at Ota-efun/Kobongbogboe areas of the town on Tuesday still remain unknown at the time of filing in this report.

Informed sources hinted that, the incident happened while the victims were returning from their shop located along the axis on this fateful day.

However, the Senior Pastor of Union Baptist Church, Odi-Olowo Osogbo, Rev. Dr. Sunday Adediwura Adeoye announced the sad development to the members of the Church and charged members of the church to intensify efforts for interceding for their quick release from their abductors.

He said, “We solicit for the continued prayers and support of all and sundry while we believe in God Almighty that Mrs Olayinka Tosin Kayode and her child will regain their freedom and be reunited with their family and the Church of God soon.”

Also, the Public Relations Officer of the Church, Mr Oluwamayowa Fagbohungbe in a statement disclosed that their abductors have reached out to the husband of the woman and demanded N5 million as ransom.

He stated that Mrs Olayinka Kayode is one of the Teachers in the Teenagers’ Ministry of the Church of God before her abduction.