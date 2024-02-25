The Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) in Edo State has officially changed the name of the Institute of Viral Hemorrhagic Fever and Emergent Pathogens to the Institute of Viral and Emergent Pathogens Control and Research.

Initially named the Institute of Lassa Fever Research and Control, the institute underwent its first renaming to the Institute of Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers and Emergent Pathogens on December 12, 2022. The recent name change, approved by the Federal Ministry of Health in a letter dated March 3, 2023, was addressed to the Chief Medical Director, Professor Reuben Eidedeyi, and endorsed by the Director of Human Resource Management on behalf of the Minister of Health.

A statement from the Public Relations Officer of the teaching hospital, Mr. Ernest Ohue, explained that the renaming is part of the hospital management’s efforts to reposition the institution for competitiveness, uniqueness, and efficient healthcare delivery. The statement urged stakeholders of the hospital and the general public to take note of the new name, which is now “Institute of Viral and Emergent Pathogens Control and Research (IVEPCR).”

Concurrently, the hospital’s management announced the appointment of Dr. Joseph Okoeguele, a consultant obstetrician and gynecologist, as the new Director and Head of the institute for a period of two years. Additionally, Dr. Stephen Izevbekhai, a consultant radiologist, has been appointed as the deputy director.