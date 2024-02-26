THE Institute of Brands Management of Nigeria (IBMN) has disclosed plans to confer on some West African companies, brands and individuals, who made impacts on lives of consumers through their innovative ideas, as part of the activities marking its 2024 edition of the West African Brands Excellence Awards.

The institute, in a statement, explained that the awards, expected to hold in February, in Lagos, will also feature a conference, mini exhibition, brands presentation and awards presentation.

Some of the resource persons expected to feature at the conference, tagged, ‘Celebrating Great Brands Making Impacts in the West African Sub-region,’ include seasoned brand analysts, Victor Ademola Dairo, Akpo Gordons and Chief Executive Officer, Palmpay, Mr Chika Nwosu, the statement revealed.

It added that the event, which will be the 13th in the series, will also provide the opportunity to showcase West African Brands Exhibition 2024, which is aimed at promoting West Africa brands in the marketplace.

“It is a platform meant to showcase brands and products of companies in West Africa so as to increase their visibility and reinforce their strategic relationship with their consumers.

“The West Africa Brands Excellence 2024 aims to identify, recognise and reward companies that apply branding culture and branding management policies designed to achieve corporate objectives in both profit and non-profit organisations in West Africa,” it stated.