Isoko North: INEC fixes bye-election for April 10

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed April 10, 2021, for the conduct of bye-election in Isoko North State Constituency of Delta State.

Checks revealed that the seat became vacant as a result of the death of Honourable Tim Kome Owhefere, member representing Isoko North State Constituency of Delta State in the House of Assembly and the subsequent declaration of vacancy for the State Constituency by the Delta State House of Assembly.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye in a statement disclosed that political parties ‘willing to field candidates should conduct their primaries between March 11 and 20 2021 while the last day for submission of list of nominated candidates is at 6 pm on March 24, 2021.”

The statement advised parties to pay close attention to the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the conduct of the bye-election and to conduct transparent and valid party primaries in line with the dictates of Section 87 of the Electoral Act 2010 [As amended].

The statement further enjoined “political parties to note that under section 31(8) of the Electoral Act, a political party which presents to the Commission the name of a candidate who does not meet the qualifications stipulated in the Constitution and the Electoral Act shall be guilty of an offence and on conviction shall be liable to a maximum fine of N500, 000.00.”

