Written by Dr. Wale Okediran

A few days ago, I came down with cold, catarrh, joint pains, and fever which did not improve after taking some antimalarial drugs. I am wondering if I can still have Covid infection after taking three anti-Covid vaccinations? I am a 60 year- old retired teacher and I hardly go out of the house.

Serena (by SMS)

Even though tt has been confirmed that some people who have been vaccinated for Covid still develop the ailment, such cases are usually very mild. In addition, some new variants of Covid infections have been recently incriminated with some new infections. It is also important to note that Malaria and some Viral infections can also mimic Covid Infection. It will therefore advisable for you to be treated for this while a test for Covid infection can confirm your correct diagnosis.

